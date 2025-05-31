Got secrets? Samsung’s new kill switch helps you hide them like a pro

Samsung just gave anaHasela and the sneaky among us some great feature. In the One UI 8 beta, they’ve added a kill switch to Secure Folder. You know, that encrypted space on Galaxy devices for hiding your private apps, files, and photos.

Before, Secure Folder was decent but not as subtle as it needed to be. The app icon sat there in plain sight for whoever you were hiding stuff from to see.

It was like having contacts saved on your phone as ‘secret contacts’. It’s clear you’re trying to hide something but making it obvious you’re hiding something.

Now? You just flip the kill switch, and it vanishes, just like Thanos flicked a finger. No icon, no notifications, no trace. You could hand over your phone with confidence, even to a Sherlock type of other half.

It gets better

Samsung has also added the ability to use different fingerprints just for Secure Folder. So even if someone tricks you into unlocking your phone (or uses your finger while you sleep), they still can’t get into your private stash.

Unless they go finger by finger until they find the right one.So, maybe face unlock is the way to go since it doesn’t work with your eyes closed.

Plus, apps in Secure Folder no longer appear in your main app list. They’re fully isolated, which is perfect for those running side hustles, or side lives.

On top of that, when the Secure Folder is hidden, all apps within it stop operating, and no notifications are received from them. This prevents any exposure of sensitive information through notifications or background app activity.

Source: Android Authority

When can you get this goodness?

The update is in beta for Galaxy S25 devices in places like the US, UK, and South Korea. But once it drops globally, you can bet anaBoys and maSlay Queen will be all over it.

So whether you’re securing business files or keeping your second life under wraps, Samsung just made your secrets a lot safer.

Just don’t get too excited… unless you’ve got something to hide. I, for one, have no use for any of this.