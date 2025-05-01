Meta AI Gets Its Own App—and a ‘Discover’ Feature Worth Checking Out

The last time we ran a poll, most of our readers said of the huge selection of AI assistants out there, they mostly use Meta AI. That makes sense, while it may not be the best, it is readily available.

Meta AI is built into Meta’s popular platforms – Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram etc. That means you can use it using your social media bundles and that’s precisely why it’s popular in Zimbabwe.

However, there has been an outcry in the West, where the First Worlders have been whining about the AI assistant being included in apps.

They consider it bloat and want it either removed or them being given an option to disable it. Fair enough, if you ask me. There should be an option to disable it.

On the other hand, if you want to go all in on Meta AI, there is now an app. I downloaded it and it seems fine.

If you’re already happy with Meta AI’s output, then of course you would love the app. I happen to prefer ChatGPT’S answers and so won’t be jumping ship but there is one interesting feature in the Meta AI app.

Discover

Now, as you know, Meta knows a thing or two about social media. So, you won’t be surprised that they are trying to infuse that into the AI app.

The Discover tab lets you see what other people have created with AI.

I have to say, it can be useful if you want to improve your own prompt game, especially in the image creation game.

You can see the kinds of prompts people are giving and the results they are getting. Which is mighty useful if you ask me.

You get to see the full prompt:

This is not Meta’s first rodeo in social media and so you will have the chance to like, comment on, share and even remix whatever you find interesting on there.

The only option you might not be familiar with is the remix one. That simply gives you the exact prompt that was used to create the post you found interesting and allows you to tweak it, i.e. remix it.

However, they appear to have made some rookie mistakes in leaving out some key features. There is no way to view the most popular posts. There is no feed with the most liked posts or anything like that.

Also, you liking a post does nothing but tell the creator that you liked it. You don’t get to see a list of the posts you have liked and so you likely won’t be able to get back to them later.

Even with its limitations, it’s still a great way to improve your own prompt game. You can see how this lady got some analysis of her Instagram page and ways to improve.

I like all this. My only wish is that the other chatbots also worked on some Discover page of their own. I think you can get some neat ideas on what kinds of prompts work.