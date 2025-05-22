One Month Free When you Buy Starlink From Shona Technologies

If you’re looking to buy Starlink locally (outside Harare that is as the capital is still “sold out”) then you will find this deal quite attractive.

Shona Prince Technologies, the only Authorised Starlink Retailer in Zimbabwe has introduced a new promo where you get the first month free.

When you buy the kit, for $250 now, you pay for a month’s subscription and you get an additional one free.

The founder and head of the company, Victor Mapunga, made the announcement on X this week:

Since opening their store in Zimbabwe, Shona Prince has done quite a bit to make the Starlink kits and service more accessible. Initially, when they opened the store, the price of the Mini Kit was $300, which was just a hard sell, and our recommendation was if you’re not in a big hurry, better just buy the kit online.

But Mapunga said they were working on ways to make the kits more affordable. On that front they have since:

Reduced the price of the kits to $250

Partnered OMari so customers could get immediate access to prepaid debit cards for paying Starlink subscriptions online (Seemingly a small thing but it solves a big problem for people not familiar with how to go about making online payments).

Reduced the price for Mini kits even further to $220 for schools.

Secured this 1 month free subscription deal

So we ask again, is it worth buying the kit locally yet?

With the kit now at $250 and the free month effectively reducing the price $220, there’s really no point buying online.

If anything, considering buying online has its challenges even for the savvy (loading a prepaid card that just won’t work online that week and then having to withdraw and load another…) you might actually save some money too.

Ofcourse there’s the benefit of saving time, as well as being able to interface with real humans that will answer your how-it-works questions.

When will Harare Capacity Open Up?

No one knows. There were suggestions it would be in May, but it’s the 22nd now… There are still suggestions it’ll be in this second quarter and we hope that turns out to be the case.

In the meantime, if you’re in Harare and beyond the reach of fibre, the quickest way to get Starlink is to approach Authorised Starlink Commercial Resellers (like TelOne, Frampol and so forth) and get one of those pricey kits. You’d also need to pay at least $160 a month for priority Starlink subscriptions. Yes, it’s a tough life for a Zimbo.