Smarter AI, Smarter Search: The Big Stuff from I/O 2025

Every year Google throws a party for developers called I/O, and every year they promise some pretty impressive futuristic stuff. Some of it is wishful thinking, but some of it is actually interesting for everyday users like us.

At I/O 2025 there were the usual mentions of AI this and AI that, but beneath the buzzwords, Google showed off features that will change how we use our phones, TVs, and even how we search the web. Here’s what matters.

Search is changing, again

Google is calling it “AI Mode” in Search, and it’s about to make Googling feel more like chatting with a smart friend. Ask it a question, and instead of links and blue text, you’ll get full answers that are summarised, contextual, and easy to follow up on.

We have had AI Overviews for a couple of years but AI Mode takes it up to the very limit. It’s closer to using Gemini or ChatGPT than Googling as we knew it.

AI Overviews are like reading headlines. AI Mode is your full-time research assistant, allowing you to go in depth, ask complex questions, and even help you get things done.

They also introduced something called “Search Live” which lets you point your camera at stuff in the real world and get info on it. They’ve basically brought augmented reality to search.

This could be interesting. If just want quick answers without reading 20 tabs, this is a game-changer. Especially for the parents who still type “how to fix not working phone problem fast” into Google.

Gemini 2.5 Pro

Google’s AI chatbot Gemini now has a brain upgrade and they are now saying it is the assistant you always wanted but never got with Google Assistant.

It’s more conversational, understands context better, and can help write emails, prepare for meetings, and even tutor your kids, or you.

The education bit is interesting: it’s using something called LearnLM, which adapts to your learning style. We shall see how it all works in due time.

Veo 3 – AI video for everyone

This one’s for content creators. Google unveiled Veo, an AI tool that makes short videos from text prompts.

Want a 30-second promo video with a chill soundtrack and narration? Just type it. Veo creates it for you.

It’s early days, but imagine not needing fancy cameras or software to make content that looks professional. Small business owners, freelancers, and Zim TikTokers, take note.

Android TV – Free channels

For US users, Google announced a cool addition: 150+ free channels, no app installs needed. Just hit the new “Free TV” button and enjoy.

With Netflix hiking prices frequently and Showmax doing its thing, free content is always welcome.

Project Astra and Android XR

Google is now serious about extended reality (XR). With Android XR, they’re building the framework for immersive gadgets, not just smart glasses, but full-blown mixed reality headsets too.

The main device here is Project Moohan, a headset co-developed with Samsung. It’s an Apple Vision Pro competitor, with its immersive video, hand tracking, and a version of Android made specifically for XR. But this time, you won’t just be tapping icons or swiping in thin air.

Then there’s Project Astra, Google’s new AI assistant that’s meant to live inside these devices. Unveiled by DeepMind, Astra is always-on, context-aware, and can understand your surroundings through video in real time.

It can answer questions like “Where did I leave my keys?” or help you interact with your environment more intuitively. Astra isn’t tied to XR, but that’s where it’s supposed to shine.

Google also teased updated AR glasses, with real-time translation and navigation overlays.

All this XR stuff is yet to hit shelves.

Interesting times ahead

Google is clearly going all-in on AI. But more than that, they could be making it useful. I/O 2025 wasn’t about fancy developer tools most of us will never touch. It was about AI that helps you search better, stay safer, learn faster, and even watch more free stuff.