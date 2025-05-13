The Galaxy S25 Edge is a stunningly thin flex— but only if you don’t forget your power bank

We knew it was coming after Samsung teased it at the S25 series launch, and now the Galaxy S25 Edge is here – at least officially announced.

Those that have gotten to play around with it all say its thinness is more impressive in person than it sounds on paper.

If you’d forgotten, the S25 Edge’s 5.8mm thin frame is its claim to fame. It looks striking when next to the powerhouse S25 Ultra as you can see:

The S25 Ultra, looks like a brick next to the S25 Edge. Truly impressive stuff.

It’s also lighter than you’d expect at 163g, despite packing a titanium frame and the latest Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 on the front. The standard S25 weighs 162g and so this is pretty much the same.

That doesn’t sound impressive until you find out that the Edge has a 6.7 inch screen, much larger than the S25’s 6.2 inch screen.

Key specs and features

Display: 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate

6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate Cameras: 200MP main sensor, 12MP ultra-wide, 12MP front

200MP main sensor, 12MP ultra-wide, 12MP front Chipset: Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy

Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy Storage: 256GB or 512GB with 12GB RAM

256GB or 512GB with 12GB RAM Battery: 3,900mAh with 25W fast charging

3,900mAh with 25W fast charging OS: Android 15 with One UI 7

Android 15 with One UI 7 Build: Titanium frame, Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2

Titanium frame, Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 AI: Deep Galaxy AI integration, Gemini Live support

Deep Galaxy AI integration, Gemini Live support Extras: IP68 water resistance, Wi-Fi 7, Wireless PowerShare

IP68 water resistance, Wi-Fi 7, Wireless PowerShare Price in the West: $1,099.99 for a 256GB/12GB RAM model, going up

Samsung is marketing the Edge as a “category-defining” phone that brings pro-level performance into a ridiculously slim form factor.

We explored what these super thin phones are all about and I got around to conceding that there may be a place for them. Maybe not for me, but I get them now.

You don’t miss out on AI

Samsung is still going all in on AI, and the S25 Edge shows it. You get editing tools like Audio Eraser and Drawing Assist, AI-enhanced camera processing, and new integrations like Gemini Live — where the assistant can “see” through your camera and offer suggestions in real time.

At the very least, the quest for thinness did not come at the expense of AI stuff. Whatever that’s worth.

Some of these AI features are genuinely helpful, especially for content creators. But most of them require a steady internet connection — which remains a problem for many Zimbabweans.

With mobile data still expensive and fibre not exactly widespread, features that rely on constant connectivity may not be fully usable here, unless Samsung makes offline options more viable.

Is this actually practical in Zim?

Let’s be honest — this is a premium device. When it lands in Zimbabwe, it won’t be cheap. Expect prices upwards of US$1,200. For many Zimbabweans, that’s not just out of budget — it’s a second-hand car.

That said, the Galaxy S25 Edge will find a niche market. Zimbos already buy more expensive models. I’ve seen too many Z Folds out in the wild to count.

That said, we know that we buy these phones because we want to. We don’t really need them, especially the S25 Edge. Samsung’s own midrange options are good enough for the vast majority of us but we want the shiny thing and there’s nothing wrong with that.

That tiny battery though…

One major concern with the Galaxy S25 Edge is the 3,900mAh battery — and yes, you read that right. In 2025, a flagship with a sub-4,000mAh battery feels like a step back, especially for us Zimbabweans who often deal with power cuts lasting several hours or even days.

For context, many mid-range and even budget phones in Zimbabwe now come with 5,000mAh batteries as standard, and they can usually last a full day or more with heavy usage.

Samsung’s decision to shrink the battery in favour of a thinner design might impress tech reviewers, but in practical terms, it could be a deal-breaker here.

It’s especially disappointing that Samsung did not use Silicon Carbon tech that allows for more dense batteries. Which would have resulted in something in the range of 1000mAh more in this thin phone.

Samsung is reported to have said they couldn’t work the tech in time for the S25 Edge. So, I guess the S26 Edge, if there ever is one, will have a much larger battery and will truly not have any major compromises.

For the S25 Edhe though, Samsung promises better power efficiency through the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip and One UI optimizations, but let’s be realistic: high-refresh displays, AI processing, and 5G connectivity all drain battery fast.

If you’re in a location with no ZESA and limited access to a power bank or solar charger, this phone might die on you before sunset.

In a country where load shedding is still part of daily life, battery life isn’t just a spec — it’s survival. And on that front, the S25 Edge might not last the distance unless you’re constantly charging or carrying backup power.

Would you consider buying the S25 Edge when it comes to Zimbabwe? Or is the thin frame just a marketing gimmick that doesn’t justify the price? Looking like this, the gimmick might just do the trick: