The state of Zimbabwe’s internet and mobile networks industry – POTRAZ Q4 2024 Report

The state of Zimbabwe’s internet and mobile networks industry report for Q4 2024 is finally out! We get to see what the numbers and what the impact Starlink has been on Zimbabwe so far. We went through it and here some interesting things to note.

You can download the POTRAZ Telecoms report on our reports download page here.

Starlink

Starlink is officially changing the internet game in Zimbabwe. As of Dec 2024, Zim had ~20,000 Starlink subscriptions — and that number is surely higher now as we’re well past first quarter 2021. In all likelihood, it would have doubled!

In just 3 months, Starlink grabbed a quarter of all fibre subscriptions (~80k total). That’s despite Harare selling out capacity within a month of launch. If Starlink expands capacity, it could overtake fibre this year. But only if fibre providers don’t ramp up signups and marketing.

Mobile Internet

On to mobile data connectivity, 5G rollout is accelerating. Zim now has 120 5G base stations — up 48% in just 3 months. The good news? Operators are still adding more 4G towers than 5G, which is just practical.

Let’s be real: current 5G coverage doesn’t justify the 5G phone craze in Zim. It’ll take years for widespread coverage — unless you already live in a 5G area, you don’t need a 5G device yet. But yes, this 5G growth is still very positive.

Mobile data usage soared 24% to 97 Petabytes. (some 100 million gigabytes) It’s all likely fueled by Econet SmartBiz + NetOne Mo’Gigs promos. Starlink’s entry certainly pushed ISPs to offer better deals.

Econet data use up 28%

NetOne up 11%

Telecel flatlined

Econet marketshare continues to grow – now controls ~79% of all mobile data traffic. NetOne + Telecel both lost mobile data market share.

It’s good to see the revenues grow in the sector in real terms. 24% real growth in a quarter is wuite remarkable. Ofcourse the reduction in capital expenditure just means the even as the mobile calls and data traffic are increasing dramatically, the companies are not adding capacity as aggressively.

Voice Calls

Zimbabweans made 4 billion voice call minutes in just 3 months — a massive 42% jump! Mostly Econet-to-Econet calls.

Holiday promos and reconnecting with family probably played a big role. What else?

The use of mobile phones continues to grow Active mobile lines grew past Zimbabwe’s population:

15.6M subs = 102.26% penetration. Again, Econet gained the most new users.