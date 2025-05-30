Why Apple’s plan to replace buttons with taps that feel real could be a great idea

Apple is once again working on haptic buttons. Which simply means they don’t physically move but simulate clicks using vibrations.

The feature was originally planned for the iPhone 15 Pro but was scrapped. It was reported that it was due to technical issues like accidental touches and the vibrations not mimicking physical buttons properly.

Now, Apple has revived the project and is testing the tech not just for iPhones, but also iPads and Apple Watches.

What are haptic buttons?

Instead of physically clicking, haptic buttons give the illusion of a press using the Taptic Engine. It’s similar to the MacBook trackpad or the old iPhone 7 Home button, nothing moves, but it feels like it does.

Why is Apple doing this?

From the outside, there doesn’t appear to be any reason to mess with the button formula. Why should we go all high tech when buttons are adequate?

Apparently, there are some benefits:

Fewer moving parts = better durability

Improved water resistance

Customised feedback depending on how or where you press

These upgrades would make devices tougher and potentially more responsive, something that could benefit users everywhere, especially here in Zimbabwe where repairs can be costly and water damage is common.

Also, this news finds me at a time when I can appreciate the effort. My trusty LG V50 keeps showing me why LG exited the smartphone business. They were not good at it.

This phone’s buttons all fell out. All but one of them fell out and now I need a prying tool to switch the phone on or off or adjust the volume. It’s ridiculous. Look at this:

So, I need Apple to get it right and for everyone else to copy whatever they come up with.

When is this coming?

There’s no official launch date, but Apple is actively testing the tech. If things go well, haptic buttons could appear in iPhones, iPads, or Watches in the next few years.

While it’ll likely start on high-end models, we can expect Android makers to follow. So even if you’re not buying a new iPhone soon, this could still affect the kind of phones we see in Zimbabwe in the near future.