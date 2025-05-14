ZB Launches Mobile Wallet, Smile Cash—Offers Free Transactions

ZB Bank, one of Zimbabwe’s largest financial institutions, has launched a new mobile wallet called Smile Cash, promising zero transaction fees for users. The bank also unveiled a payment gateway (which we’ll cover separately) as part of its digital expansion.

Like other mobile wallets in Zimbabwe, Smile Cash is accessible via USSD (*225#)—a technology compatible with any mobile phone, even without internet. A dedicated mobile app is also expected to launch within a week, according ZB people we spoke to at the launch event.

What sets Smile Cash apart is its no-fee policy on transactions. At the launch event, we asked how long the bank plans to sustain this model. ZB confirmed that users can expect at least one year of free transactions—a bold move in a competitive market..

ZB also told us they invested about $250,000 into the development of the wallet (and payment gateway platform), but that it was all built internally.

The ZB Chief Transformation Officer, Kangai Maukazuva, said building it internally has enabled them to keep their costs in check as they don’t have to pay ongoing technology license fees.

In terms of the features of the wallet, there will be the standard cash in / cash out (apparently at some 900 agents now), merchant payments, transfers to bank accounts, and transfers to other mobile wallets. In addition there’s also QR Code Payments.

The Competition

Smile Cash comes to a market that has a number of payers already battling to be the main mobile wallet for Zimbabweans.

There’s EcoCash, the leaders with more than 8 million subscribers. Innbucks and OMari who have both made significant strides in just a few years. And then there’s Mukuru, which just entered the mobile wallet market a few months ago backed by a really solid and aggressive remittances business.

With free transactions and a bank-backed infrastructure, Smile Cash has a strong starting point. However, user adoption will depend on execution—especially in agent network quality.

The Smile Cash agents will have to be visible in as many locations as possible. And when people try out cashing in and cashing out, it will have to work at least as well as the other mobile wallets.

What do you think? Will you try Smile Cash, or are you loyal to another wallet? Let us know in the comments!