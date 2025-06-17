Beta software is fun, until your phone becomes a brick. Some Pixel users can’t even navigate

We techies love living on the edge. It can be exciting, running Android 16, One UI 7 or iOS 26 before everyone else. You get new features, bragging rights, and the feeling of being in the future. But lately that bleeding edge is not so fun.

Across the board, Google Pixel, Samsung, and Apple’s early adopters are crying foul. Even those who didn’t think they were installing a beta are now dealing with some proper nonsense.

Pixel users can’t even swipe

Let’s start with the Pixels. Google pushed out the Android 16 Developer Preview, and some brave nerds jumped in, as they always do. I call them brave because Pixel has had some shaky starts even with stable versions.

For the Beta testers, they know the deal though: install, break stuff, complain, wait.

But this time it’s bad. As Android Central details, some Pixel users are finding gesture navigation completely broken. No swipe to go back, no home screen, no multitasking, your phone just ignores you.

Now imagine trying to use your phone without navigation gestures. It’s impossible because you’re essentially stuck in whatever app you’re in when it happens.

People probably had to Google “how to go back on Android” using voice commands because even the back gesture was on strike.

Pixel users at least knew what they were getting into. Samsung users were blindsided.

Samsung released One UI 7, based on Android 15, to what was supposed to be a stable public build. But “stable” turned out to be Samsung for “good luck unlocking your phone.”

As SamMobile points out, the update locked some Galaxy users out of their phones entirely. Not like “forgot my PIN” locked out. We’re talking the lock screen became unresponsive. No fingerprint, no PIN input, no swipe, nothing. Just you, your wallpaper, and a whole lot of regret.

Samsung paused the rollout (quietly, as is tradition)and then fixed it. But the damage was already done. People were asking how it made it out of internal testing in the first place.

Apple: Welcome to iOS 26, enjoy your paperweight

Now to Apple. Normally, they get away with beta bugs because everything still feels smooth. Not this time.

iOS 26 is here, at least for developers, and the forums at BetaProfiles are filled with screaming people. iPhones freezing. Random reboots. Battery life collapsing like the Zim dollar in 2008.

“My iPhone is now just a brick with fancy widgets,” wrote one user. And that sums it up.

To be fair, Apple and the others do put a giant warning sign on developer betas: Not for daily drivers. But we all know no one listens. It’s the digital version of “don’t touch, it’s hot.” Of course we’re going to touch.

So, why do we keep doing this?

Because it’s fun, until it isn’t. We want the shiny new toys. We want to post screenshots before the rest of the world. But every so often, we get burned.

Whether it’s Google breaking core navigation, Samsung pushing out bricks as “stable,” or Apple turning iPhones into toast, the lesson is clear.

The bleeding edge is fun, but it will cut you.

If you’re going to live there, do yourself a favour: don’t install betas on your main phone. And if it’s a “stable” update from Samsung or Pixel, maybe wait 3 days. Or 30.

That said, let’s be honest, we owe these early adopters a thank you. They sign up for frustration so the rest of us don’t have to.

By the time the final versions of Android 16, One UI 7/8, and iOS 26 roll out to the rest of us, most of the nasty bugs will have been squashed because someone else’s phone became a brick first.

It’s unpaid, thankless work, but it keeps the software world spinning. So to all the brave beta testers out there: we salute you, from the safety of our stable builds.

As you can tell from my this, I personally don’t install betas. I can’t afford to have bugs mess up my daily driver. So, I only play around with betas when it comes to apps, not operating systems. I think most of us here in Zimbabwe are better off sticking to stable builds too.