Cassava strikes again — this time with Vambo AI to build Africa’s own ChatGPTs

Cassava Technologies is on a mission and it’s not even subtle. If you weren’t paying attention, it’s all about boosting and then dominating an African AI ecosystem.

The company has a deal with a startup called Vambo AI to build what they’re calling Africa’s own large language models (LLMs). Yes, like GPT-style models, but trained with African languages and contexts in mind.

This partnership, for which the companies signed a Memorandum of Understanding, sees Vambo AI getting access to Cassava’s GPU-heavy AI Factory (you know, the one they’ve been hyping since April) to train and deploy a series of open-source language models.

This is so that Vambo AI can build tools that speak Africa’s languages, not just literally, but culturally and economically too.

“We’re not just building tools, we’re building the future,” says Vambo AI’s CEO, Chido Dzinotyiwei. And yeah, that’s marketing talk, but you kinda believe it.

Cassava seems to be taking the “if we build it, they will come” approach to AI infrastructure. First, it was Zindi for AI developers, then chipmaker (NVIDIA) partnerships for GPU muscle, and now Vambo AI for the actual models. You can see the picture forming, a full-stack African AI ecosystem.

Who is Vambo AI?

The name might not ring a bell yet. They’ve been quietly building multilingual AI tools, i.e. translation, transcription, content generation and smart search across 44 African and 20 international languages.

This new partnership could help push that work. Their upcoming “Jua Series” of open-source models will be released under a permissive license, meaning local devs and researchers can build on top of it, no NDA or any gatekeeping in sight.

Which raises the question: will this finally promote homegrown AI?

We’ve long cried about how Africa often consumes global tech rather than building it. But with Cassava seeming determined and startups like Vambo and Zindi jumping on board, things may be shifting. Slowly, but surely.

It’s worth noting that all this comes not long after the Global AI Summit on Africa back in April. Could this be an example of the rare times that summits lead to actual action in chase of a goal.

But let’s not get carried away

The real test isn’t in the partnerships or even the models. It’s whether African developers, companies, and governments actually use them, and build stuff that solves real, local problems.

And, of course, whether Zimbabwe, or any other African country I guess, gets to meaningfully plug into this ecosystem, or if we just end up clapping from the sidelines.

We’ll be watching.