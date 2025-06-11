Finally, Samsung’s fridges now ring your phone and call you by name

Samsung wants your fridge to know you. Not just your preferences, but your voice. I know, right? – Finally, we’ve been asking for this feature for years.

Sammy has rolled out a software update for its Bespoke AI Family Hub refrigerators that brings multi-user voice recognition via Bixby.

Yes, the fridge can now tell who is speaking and tailor the screen to show your calendar, photos, and even sync accessibility settings from your Galaxy phone.

It’s like each family member gets their own personalised fridge UI, without needing to tap anything. Just speak, and Bixby knows it’s you. Samsung calls this “Voice ID.”

The best feature is that you can tell the fridge to ring your phone. That would be useful when you can’t remember where you put it. Because it recognises your voice, it already knows which phone is yours and just proceeds to ring it.

Also, you can now also wake the fridge by double-tapping the screen. So that you don’t have to shout across the kitchen even when you’re next to the fridge.

And in case you wanted more than just food from your fridge, Samsung TV Plus is coming to AI-powered fridges in more countries, including Brazil, India, and Canada. Unfortuntely, no Zimbabwe for now.

I can’t wait till you can catch up on news or binge a series while reaching for that leftover sadza.

Samsung is pushing its “AI Home” stuff hard, turning every appliance into a smart screen. Whether that’s cool or a little too much depends on how much you like the idea of your fridge knowing your voice.

I wouldn’t know because unlike you, my fridge has no microchips or screens, it’s just a box that keeps food cold.

