Don’t Be Loyal, Be Smart. How to Choose Your Next Phone

For a lot of people, picking a new phone is just about getting the latest version of the one they already have. iPhone users upgrade to another iPhone. Samsung users stick to Galaxy. It makes sense.

Phones stopped being just tools a long time ago. These days, people use them to show off their habits, preferences, and unfortunately, even their identity. A phone really shouldn’t say anything about who you are, but here we are.

But what if you’re not a sheep to any brand? Or if you’re simply curious? What if you’re someone who just wants the best option for you, whether that means getting the most value for your money, the longest battery life, or the best camera for those selfies you’re still embarassed to post.

Let me tell you how I shop for phones and maybe it’ll help you when it’s time for your next purchase.

I Was a Samsung Fanboy

I probably still am to be honest.

For years, I went from one Samsung flagship to the next. I wasn’t just a fanboy, I genuinely loved the experience. The last one I owned was the Galaxy Note 3, and to this day, that remains my favourite smartphone of all time.

Not because it was perfect, but because it was just right for me: power, productivity, and that beautiful S Pen that I actually used sometimes. So I guess I am saying it was perfect, and yeah, it was, don’t @ me.

And yet, I walked away.

Curiosity Didn’t Kill This Cat

There was nothing wrong with Samsung. It never let me down. But I was curious. What else was out there? That led me to LG, and even though LG phones never really got the same hype, I discovered features and design choices I wouldn’t have experienced if I had stayed with Sammy.

Since then, I’ve jumped to iOS, and I can see a Pixel in my future too. Each switch has been fun, some more fun than others, of course, but all of them opened my mind to what a smartphone could be.

I was worried about the switch to iPhone the most because I had tried it before and had not liked it. But this time around, guys, when they say these OSes have been borrowing from each other for years, they don’t lie. It’s not that different.

Be warned though that you will have to jump through hoops to share stuff between a Windows laptop and an iPhone for example.So, you might want to hold off on iPhone if you’ll need access to some cheap, free, or cracked software.

But What If It’s Your First Time Exploring?

Now, if you don’t upgrade often, or you’re shopping for your very first smartphone, jumping between brands can feel risky. You don’t want to end up with a phone that looks good on paper but lets you down in real life.

So, if you’re curious to try something new, here’s how to explore in a smart way and avoid regret.

The New Dora the Explorer’s Smartphone Checklist

Avoid These Red Flags

Phones with poor repair options

In Zimbabwe, even big names like Samsung, Xiaomi, and Google don’t have official repair centres or spare parts distribution. So if your phone breaks, you’ll rely on third-party repair guys. If no one knows how to fix the phone you bought, or can’t find parts for it, you’re in trouble.

Trust me, I’ve been there. My LG was great… until I broke the screen. Finding even a basic screen protector or case was hard, let alone a proper replacement screen. That was the end of that.

Phones launched over 2 or 3 years ago

You’ll likely miss out on software support and cool modern features. Older models also tend to suffer from degraded batteries.

1GB or 2GB RAM phones

Even if your needs are basic, these will frustrate you quickly. Apps crash. Things freeze. You’ll regret it.

No biometric unlock (fingerprint or face)

It might not seem like a big deal at first, but you’ll miss it when you’re in a rush or in public. Day to day, you don’t want to be typing PINs in.

Look Out for These Green Flags

Buy from a trusted local seller that offers warranty

In Zimbabwe, warranty means the seller takes responsibility, not the brand. For example, at Techzim, we offer warranty for the phones we sell. That’s your safety net. Ask if the seller covers manufacturer defects, and for how long.

Go for at least 4GB RAM and 64GB storage

That’s the minimum for a smooth experience with today’s apps and Android updates.

Battery size of 5000mAh or more

ZESA isn’t exactly reliable, so battery endurance matters and big batteries are now common even in budget phones. You can ignore this for iPhones or smaller flagships like the Galaxy S25 which compensate for the small batteries well.

A processor that’s known to perform well

If you’re looking at a phone with one of these, you’re in good hands:

Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1, 7 Gen 1, or better

MediaTek Dimensity 6100+, 7050, or 8100 or better

Exynos chips are decent too, and sure, there are other good ones I didn’t list here but if you stick to the ones above, you’re playing it safe.

A brand that repair shops know how to fix

Samsung, Xiaomi, etc, while they lack official repair centres, they’re widely used, so unofficial but experienced repair techs exist. Your seller should be able to point you to someone reputable if needed.

About Itel, Tecno, and Infinix

These brands actually have a formal presence in Zimbabwe, including service centres and parts. That makes them a safer bet for support, especially for new buyers.

That said, they do make trade-offs to hit their low prices as cameras, design, and performance may not match more premium brands. But if your budget is tight, they’re some of the least risky brands to buy locally.

Price Range Tips

Below $100

Avoid unless your needs are very basic (calls, WhatsApp, Facebook Lite). Performance is often subpar or even terrible here, although storage is now good.

$100–$150

You can find something usable, especially from brands like Samsung, Redmi, ZTE, Itel or Tecno but be ready for compromises.

$200–$400

This is the sweet spot. You can get great performance, big batteries, decent cameras, and good resale value here.

$600+

If you’re spending this much, make sure it’s a flagship-level device (like a Galaxy S series, iPhone, or Pixel). At this range, don’t settle for midrange specs.

Should You Experiment?

If your phone is just a tool to you, something that should work and stay out of your way, there’s absolutely no shame in sticking to what you know. In fact, it’s wise to stick with a brand you’ve been happy with before.

But if you’re a little adventurous, or just not impressed by what your usual brand is offering lately, there’ are plenty of phones to explore.

You don’t have to chase the same logo every year. You might find a great deal with a better screen, a monster battery, or cleaner software from a brand you’ve never used before.

The Golden Rule: Choose What Serves You

Don’t shop based on hype. Don’t shop based on habit. Shop based on:

What matters most to you — camera, gaming, updates, battery, resale value

— camera, gaming, updates, battery, resale value How much you’re willing to spend — don’t pay extra for things you won’t use

— don’t pay extra for things you won’t use Whether you’re ready to try something new — or happy with what already works

In the end, your phone should do everything you bought it for, whether that means sticking with the tried and trusted, or jumping into something new.

If what you really want from your phone is status, that’s okay too. As long as you know it and are honest with yourself, then pay the premium and it serves you in the circles where that matters. And that, right there, is a phone serving you, exactly what the golden rule advises.