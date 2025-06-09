New scam on Google Play targets your crypto wallet, don’t fall for it

Just when you thought Google Play was safe, we have talk about this kind of crap again. Some scammers have been sneaking in fake crypto wallet apps and robbing people. You know, the same old grind.

Hackers hijacked legitimate developer accounts (some with over 100k downloads), uploaded fake versions of popular wallets like SushiSwap, PancakeSwap, and Raydium, and used those apps to trick users into handing over their seed phrases. Once you do that, you’re toast, your wallet is gone.

If you’re not familiar, a seed phrase is a secret set of 12 or 24 words that acts like the master password for your crypto wallet. Anyone who has it can take all your coins, no PIN, no extra steps.

It’s a clever scam. By hijacking known accounts, these apps look trustworthy. But it’s pure shenanigans inside.

Why Zimbos should be extra careful

You know how we love “get rich quick” crypto WhatsApp groups and shiny new wallet apps? Well, that’s exactly the type of crowd these scammers are targeting.

And let’s be honest, crypto in Zim is DIY of the Wild Wild West vaiety. If you lose your coins there’s no Reserve Bank toll-free line to call. If you’re hit, your $200 in USDT or Bitcoin is gone. Forever.

Security guys gave us some quick tips:

If any app asks you to type in your seed phrase, be very suspicious.

Verify you’re downloading the wallet from the official source, not some Play Store lookalike.

If in doubt, don’t type anything. Ask someone who knows.

Oh, the first thing should be to delete any of the following apps if you still have them installed:

Pancake Swap

Suite Wallet

Hyperliquid

Raydium

BullX Crypto

OpenOcean Exchange

Meteora Exchange

SushiSwap

Harvest Finance Blog

You can still do your crypto thing

Crypto is great. But it’s also the Wild West. And right now, the Play Store is letting too many scammers through the gate.

So, before you go chasing those next 1000% gains, protect what you already have. It’s better to have your 15c than to lose it whilst trying to quickly turn into a dollar, as that old childhood song goes.

Oh, it should be obvious, don’t go around typing your seed phrase all over the place.