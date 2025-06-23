Samsung might use Exynos in the Flip 7, and that’s fine, but not great

Most people don’t think too much about the chips in their phone. But for those who do, Samsung’s Exynos name has in the past meant “not quite as good” compared to Snapdragon chips.

That’s why the latest benchmark leaks around the Exynos 2500 are a bit of a downer. If Samsung decides to put it in the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 7, it won’t be a dud but it will probably be a step behind the Snapdragon 8 Elite, which is in all the other Samsung flagships and is rumoured to be in the Fold 7 too.

To be fair, Exynos chips have come a long way, and the 2500 looks like a solid performer. But for a premium foldable with a premium price tag, ‘just good’ might not cut it for some buyers.

Samsung’s Exynos 2500 is built on its 3 nm process and uses the Xclipse 950 GPU (based on AMD’s RDNA 3.5). In Geekbench 6 benchmarks, it scores around 2,356 in single-core and 8,076 in multi-core tests.

By comparison, the Snapdragon 8 Elite, the chip in the Galaxy S25 Ultra, hits around 3,200 single-core and 10,000 multi-core. In simple terms, that means the Snapdragon chip will feel snappier in demanding tasks and offer better overall performance, especially in multitasking or heavy apps, though the Exynos 2500 still holds its own and won’t feel slow for everyday use.

With all that said, very few people will even push these chips hard enough to see the difference. Hence why most people would be happy with a midrange phone which would have chips even much less capable than the Exynos we’re talking about here.