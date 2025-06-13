Samsung phones explained: What do S, Z, A, M, F (and the now-dead J) really mean?

If you’ve ever browsed for a Samsung phone in Zimbabwe, whether new, second-hand, or one of those “fresh from Dubai” specials, you’ve probably seen plenty of letters: Galaxy S, A, M, F… maybe even J. And it can be confusing trying to figure out which one is best for you.

Samsung makes so many phones that it sometimes feels like they’re just trying to use up the whole alphabet. So let’s break down what each of these letters means, who the phones are meant for, and whether they’re still worth it, especially if you’re buying second-hand.

In short: S = Super Smart → Flagship tier A = Alpha → Upper-mid/mid-range M = Magical (or Millennial)→ Budget/mid-range with focus on battery F = Fun → Online-exclusive (Flipkart), rebadged M-series Z = Zero → Foldable/innovation flagship

Samsung officially told us that “S” stands for Super Smart. For the rest — like “M” for Magical or “F” for Fun — these aren’t confirmed by Samsung, but they’re widely accepted explanations based on how the phones were positioned and sold.

To make it clear, the guesses are only on M standing for Magical only, for example; otherwise we’re not guessing about the M series being budget/mid-range. That’s confirmed by Samsung.

S Series – The flagship

This is Samsung’s main top dog. Think Galaxy S25 Ultra, S24, S23… This is where you get all the premium stuff: powerful processors, incredible cameras, AMOLED displays with high refresh rates, and usually a price tag not for the faint of heart.

These are the phones Samsung uses to compete with Apple. If you want the best of the best and are willing to pay for it, this is where you look.

Target market: Power users, professionals, and those who just want to show off. If you can afford it, why not treat yourself?

Z Series – Foldables

Foldables like the Z Flip 6. That’s it. The Z Fold and Z Flip are kind of like Samsung’s experimental models. They’re sleek, sexy, and still expensive, actually even more than the S series.

You don’t see too many of these on the streets of Harare or Bulawayo yet, but I’ve seen more than I thought I would see.

Target market: Early adopters, tech bros, and those who miss flip phones. Or those that want the ultimate flex.

A Series – From Entry-level to Midrange

This is where it gets interesting. The Galaxy A series is Samsung’s midrange solution, and it has everything from budget models like the A04 to best value phones like the A56, to near-flagships like the A74.

Chances are, if someone says they bought a new Samsung in 2024 and it wasn’t an S or a Fold, it was probably an A.

This line replaced the older J series and parts of the Grand/Core lines. It’s modern, well-supported, and offers great value for money.

Target market: Most people. These are made for everyday people who want a good phone without chopping their toes off.

M Series – The battery beast

If you see “M” on the back of a Samsung phone, think M for Massive battery. The M series was originally designed for online sales in India, but of course we couldn’t miss out on that and so Zimbos imported them and so we see them here too. Some of them have huge 6000mAh batteries and bright screens.

They’re similar to the A series but often cut a few corners to focus on battery and screen or something else. No wireless charging, maybe a weaker processor, but at least 5000mAh for the most part.

If we’re being honest, most people would still be okay with phones like the M55 5G, especially if all they do is some social media and phone calls.

Target market: Budget-conscious users who care about battery life above all else.

F Series – Flipkart specials (but they’re here too)

The F series was made for India, sold mainly on Flipkart (their version of Amazon). But surprise surprise, they’ve made their way to Zimbabwe. The F16 5G looks good value.

Most F series phones are just rebranded M series devices. If you see a Galaxy F13 and it looks suspiciously like an M13, that’s because it probably is.

Target market: Indian online shoppers. But now, also Zimbabweans buying off classified sites.

J Series – Now safe at the Heroes Acre

Remember the Galaxy J7? The J5? At one point, these were everywhere. But in 2019, Samsung killed the J series. It was their original budget range, but honestly, most J phones weren’t that great, underpowered and now outdated.

Samsung replaced them with better A and M series phones. But if someone is trying to sell you a J7 today, just know you’re buying an old and long-discontinued line.

Target market back then: First-time smartphone users.

Target market now: Bargain hunters, or people accidentally buying old phones.

Wait, what about Core, Grand, and On?

Ah, the Samsung Galaxy Grand Prime. That name made you think it had flagship specs. These phones existed before Samsung switched up how it names its phones.

They were entry-level phones with confusing names, most of which are now unusable.

If someone offers you one today, ask them for the price, then offer half or a quarter.

So, which one should you buy in 2025?

New phone buyers : Stick to the A or S series. A24, A55, S24, they’re solid and still getting updates.

: Stick to the A or S series. A24, A55, S24, they’re solid and still getting updates. Battery freaks : M or A series. You’ll have a large selection of phones at different price points. Look out for models with 6000mAh batteries. If the pocket allows, the S25+ is great on battery life too. Or the S25 Ultra if you’re a Chigananda.

: M or A series. You’ll have a large selection of phones at different price points. Look out for models with 6000mAh batteries. If the pocket allows, the S25+ is great on battery life too. Or the S25 Ultra if you’re a Chigananda. Second-hand hunters : Look for S21 or newer in the S series, or an A51/A52 and up. Skip the J series unless you enjoy watching YouTube at 360p with lag.

: Look for S21 or newer in the S series, or an A51/A52 and up. Skip the J series unless you enjoy watching YouTube at 360p with lag. Foldable lovers: Z series, if you have the budget.

Final thoughts

Samsung’s phone lineup may be confusing, but each letter has a purpose. Whether you’re spending $100 or $1,000, there’s probably a Galaxy for you. Just remember, not all Galaxies shine equally.