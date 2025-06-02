The EU is forcing phone makers to support their devices longer, could Zimbos benefit too?

Whilst we understad why its the case, it’s still annoying to get fewer, or even no software updates on our midrange and budget phones. But the European Union (EU) has had enough of it, and they’re doing something about it.

You know the joke about the EU compensating for a lack of innovation by taking on the regulator general of the world. Yep, it’s true but sometimes we benefit from it:

Anyway, the EU is coming up with rules that will force smartphone manufacturers to support their devices for longer, both in terms of software updates and hardware repairs.

That sounds like a win for consumers in Europe, but what about us here in Zimbabwe? Could these rules improve the phone experience even for Zimbos?

Let’s take a look.

The rules: What is the EU demanding?

Under the proposed regulations, any smartphone sold in the EU must receive:

Provide at least 5 years of operating system (OS) updates

Provide at least 5 years of security updates

Make key spare parts (like batteries, screens, and cameras) available for at least 5 years

Include labels rating the device’s repairability, battery durability, and more

The EU is doing all this to reduce electronic waste, increase device longevity, and protect consumers.

The regulation goes into effect on 20 June, 2025.

Which brands are affected?

Here’s where some of the major smartphone brands currently selling in the EU stand:

Already compliant (or close to it)

Samsung : Flagships like the Galaxy S25 will get 7 years of updates. Even budget phones like the Galaxy A16 5G get 6 years of support.

: Flagships like the Galaxy S25 will get 7 years of updates. Even budget phones like the Galaxy A16 5G get 6 years of support. Google (Pixel) : Pixel 8 series phones get 7 years of Android and security updates.

: Pixel 8 series phones get 7 years of Android and security updates. Apple is expected to comply, though they already offer longer software support than most Android brands.

Might need to change their policies

Xiaomi : While the Xiaomi 13T gets 4 OS + 5 security years, many of their budget phones only get 2 years of updates.

: While the Xiaomi 13T gets 4 OS + 5 security years, many of their budget phones only get 2 years of updates. Realme : Most phones get just 1 major Android update and 2 years of patches.

: Most phones get just 1 major Android update and 2 years of patches. Vivo: Offers 3 years of support which is decent, but still falls short of the EU’s 5-year requirement.

What this means for Zimbabwe

Now, the big question: if Xiaomi, Realme, or Vivo are forced to support devices for longer in Europe, will those same phones sold in Zimbabwe get the same long-term updates?

The short answer: it depends.

Manufacturers could choose to apply these policies globally for consistency and branding. Samsung and Google already do, a Galaxy S25 bought in Harare will get the same 7-year update promise as one bought in London.

But there’s no guarantee. Some brands, especially those in the budget and mid-range space, might reserve the longer support for EU-sold models only.

Sounds wild but they’ve done it before, just look at how limited software update support is for phones sold in some Asian or African markets.

I will never forget how my LG V50 never officially got Android 11 whilst some other regional variants of the phone got up to Android 12.

For Xiaomi, the Redmi 7 was officially upgraded to Android 10 in China, but not in all global regions.

The MIUI 11 Android 10 update for global/India variants was either never released or heavily delayed, and some units remained on Android 9 (Pie).

In Zimbabwe, most people buy mid-range and budget phones, where support is weakest. If the EU rules force brands like Xiaomi or Realme to improve support across all markets, Zimbos stand to benefit in a big way.

That’s because, Zimbabwe often gets the “global” versions of phones sold in the EU.

If Xiaomi, Vivo, or Realme now have to update their phones in Europe for 5 years, the same models sold locally may start getting those updates too, especially if they’re using the same internal model number and firmware.

Get this crystal clear, unless the phone you buy is the exact same variant as the one sold in the EU, there’s no legal requirement to offer the same support in Zimbabwe. But if manufacturers start streamlining global support to comply with EU rules, we might benefit by default.

Daddy EU strikes again

We may not be in the EU, but what happens there often ripples out to the rest of the world. iPhone owners can thank Daddy EU for USB-C, for example.

If Xiaomi is forced to update phones longer in Europe, they might just extend the benefit to Zimbabwe and other markets too.

So the next time you’re buying a phone, it’s worth checking not just the specs and price, but also how long your phone will actually be supported. A phone with 5–7 years of updates might actually be the better deal, even if it costs a bit more.