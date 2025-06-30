Zimswitch to Build New Sustainable Head Office

Zimswitch is building a new head office, and it’s literally next door. The payments company held a groundbreaking ceremony for the new office park on 30 June 2025, with Acting Reserve Bank Governor Dr Jesimen Chipika as guest of honour.

They acquired the adjacent stand about two years ago and are now putting it to use, with the new building set to be completed in about a year and a half.

Now, construction begins on what they’re calling a “sustainable” building, not just a buzzword in this case.

According to the company, the new building will include solar power, rainwater harvesting, underground cooling tubes, and even indoor plants to keep the air fresh. It’s one of those buildings where nature and tech try to coexist, and we’re curious to see how it turns out.

Here’s a sneak peek at what’s planned for the new building:

Below are a few shots from the groundbreaking ceremony as captured by the official photographer:

