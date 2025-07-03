Hola: The free VPN that’s draining your data bundles in the background

Sometimes you just want to stream that show that’s only available on US Netflix. Or maybe, if we’re being honest, you’ve found your way to one of those less-than-legal sites and it won’t open without a VPN.

Whatever the reason, we’ve all run into that “this content is not available in your region” message.

So, you turn to a VPN, of course. But this is Zimbabwe. We don’t get unlimited data, and our internet speeds can be a joke sometimes, if not most times.

Most free VPNs slow you down even further or make you pay for their best features. Needless to say, none of that works for Zimbos.

Before we go further, quick refresher: a VPN works by taking your internet request, like visiting Netflix, and sending it through another computer (a server) located in a different country.

That server then talks to Netflix for you and sends the response back. So as far as Netflix can tell, you’re browsing from that other country, not Zimbabwe.

That’s how you trick geo-blocking. And that’s also how you keep your Internet Service Provider or government from seeing exactly what you’re doing online.

Now enter Hola VPN, which promises to do all that, fast and free.

The Hola VPN perks

No data limits, unlike the other free VPNs that cap you at 1GB or less. No speed throttling. You get to enjoy your internet at the speeds your local internet provider intended.

No account sign-up. Just a quick browser extension and boom, you’re browsing like you’re in London. For free. No catch?

You probably suspected something would be afoot somewhere. Shenanigans aren’t hard to come by when dealing with free stuff.

You’re not just using Hola. Hola is also using you

Hola is a different kind of VPN. It doesn’t run on its own servers. Instead, it runs on you and the millions of other people using the free version.

It’s a peer-to-peer network, which means when you access the internet through Hola, your traffic might be going through some guy in Brazil. And some lady in India might be routing her traffic through you.

Because remember, a VPN works by taking your requests and sending them through another computer in a different location. With Hola, that computer could be yours.

Here’s where the shenanigans come in. Hola isn’t just letting other free users use your internet connection. It’s also selling access to your IP address through a separate company it owns called Bright Data.

That company sells access to this network of real people like you to paying clients. Some are ad tech companies. Some are market researchers. And some are scraping Google. And all of them could be using your data bundle to do it.

Hola says it only uses your internet when you’re not actively using it and connected to unlimited Wi-Fi. But let’s be real. In Zimbabwe, many if not most of us are on capped packages, even when we’re on fibre.

So to say it won’t touch your internet when it matters means very little.

Worse still, in practice, you don’t really control how or when your internet gets used. And here in Zim, with our limited bundles, expensive data and unreliable speeds, it starts to sound like a bad deal.

In simple terms, someone on the other side of the world could be eating into your NetOne Night Bundle while you sleep, and you wouldn’t even know it.

But it’s fast and it works

Here’s where it gets tricky. Despite all that, Hola works really well. Better than many other free VPNs.

Some of those others are straight-up sketchy. There are free VPNs in the Play Store that come bundled with malware, that log every site you visit, or that are owned by the sketchiest of companies.

At least with Hola, there’s no hidden malware (as far as we know), and you do get fast, reliable access to content you otherwise couldn’t reach.

However, Hola has limitations. It lets you connect for 30 minutes, then forces a 30-minute break. So it’s unlimited in data, but not in time. Unless you pay. Which might be a deal breaker, especially if you’re trying to stream a movie.

Also, fast and free doesn’t mean zero consequences. If you’re using a capped data bundle, Hola could be quietly draining it behind your back.

Even if the privacy angle doesn’t bother you (and for many, it doesn’t), the thought of paying Econet $13 for 10GB only for someone to use it to scrape Amazon prices should.

Okay to be the product?

People love to say, “if you’re not paying for the product, you are the product.” In Zim, we have a similar saying, “Zvemahara zvinodhura.” That’s true. But most of us don’t have the luxury of paying for these kinds of services.

Would you pay $10 a month for a VPN? Probably not. Would you pay for Gmail just so Google wouldn’t profile your inbox? Let’s not lie to each other.

So, we accept the deals. We let Gmail scan our emails. We let Facebook track us. And we let Hola use our IPs and internet. In exchange, we get access. That’s the deal.

All I can ask is this. Know what you’re giving up. If you’re going to use Hola, understand that your device is part of a global commercial network that other people pay to access. It’s fast and it works, but it’s far from free, especially in Zimbabwe where every MB counts.

So next time your bundle disappears faster than usual, and you don’t remember bingeing anything, maybe it wasn’t you.

Which means most Zimbos should not be using Hola VPN. We don’t have the data to spare. What we need are those better free VPNs, the ones that just log everything we do, harvest our contacts, sell our browsing history to advertisers, or maybe commit a few crimes using our IPs. You know, the ones that don’t directly drain our bundles or airtime.

Now that’s a deal.