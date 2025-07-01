Profits, Poor Payouts, and Pre-2009 Pain. Zim’s Insurance Regulator Reveals Broken System

IPEC (Insurance and Pensions Commission) held its AGM yesterday, and a few things jumped out at me. The main one is that pension benefits, what pensioners actually get paid, are apparently tracking “asset performance.” But somehow, payouts are still painfully low.

What does that even mean? And more importantly, what’s going wrong if everything is working as expected, but the people relying on these pensions can’t afford basics?

Let’s unpack this.

Benefits follow assets but …

The phrase “benefits are tracking asset performance” just means when pension funds invest in assets like buildings, shares, or bonds, and those investments do well, pension payouts go up. When the assets underperform, payouts shrink too.

So technically, the payouts are doing what they’re supposed to, reflecting how the fund’s investments are doing. The problem is that those investments aren’t doing well enough.

And even when they’re profitable, the returns are too small to make much of a difference in real people’s lives.

In short, the system is behaving the way it was designed, but the design no longer works for people.

Economy or Industry to blame?

If what’s being paid out is ‘reasonable’ according to the formulas, but not enough to live on, maybe the math isn’t the problem. Maybe the expectations are too low.

I think this means it has to be one or both of the following to blame:

The economy isn’t generating enough real returns. Inflation eats away at gains even though the ZWG is a bit stable, growth is slow as we painfully know, and assets like property aren’t producing the kind of income pensioners need.

The pension business model itself is shaky. If increasing benefits to meet real-world needs would bankrupt these companies, then something’s wrong at the foundation.

Even IPEC admits that payouts are not meeting “reasonable expectations”. Which is a polite way of saying pensioners are struggling.

Yes, reforms are coming, but not quickly

IPEC says they’re working on reforms to improve benefit levels, but these are medium to long-term. Some of these reforms are about making the rules fairer, ensuring better reporting, and coming up with sustainable ways to improve payouts.

There’s also talk of “holistic pension reforms,” which is a fancy way of saying the entire system needs to be looked at again. But these things take time, and pensioners don’t have the luxury of waiting years while the industry figures stuff out.

The pre-2009 pain is still felt

Then there’s the big, ugly legacy issue, i.e. pensions and insurance savings that were wiped out during Zimbabwe’s hyperinflation era. To fix this, Statutory Instrument 162 of 2023 was introduced last year to allow some form of compensation.

So far, only two funds have been approved under this law and a total of just US$522,000 has been disbursed. That’s a drop in the ocean. The process is slow because there’s missing data, unclear separation between pension and company assets, and not enough money.

There are some proposed fixes like audited financial statements, actuarial valuations (that’s just expert estimates of how much should be paid out), a one-time levy on shareholders, and government support. But again, it’s a work in progress.

Meanwhile, the sector is technically healthy on paper

Despite all these issues, the industry is making money. For 2024:

US$129 million in claims and benefits were paid out.

US$131 million in profit was made.

Most assets are tied up in real estate and other physical assets, which means liquidity (access to cash) can be a challenge.

There’s some mismatch between the types of assets they hold and the payouts they need to make. Apparently it’s not a crisis yet, but it’s something IPEC is watching.

Insurance uptake is low and funeral policies dominate

Insurance penetration in Zimbabwe is just 2%. That means only 2 out of every 100 people have insurance of some kind, and most of that is funeral cover.

There are only a few people subscribed to savings products like micropensions, even though they’re supposed to help the informal sector.

The low uptake is because of a number of things which you already know:

People don’t trust the system after losing their savings in the 2000s.

The savings culture is weak, and who can blame anyone for that given the economy?

The products on offer don’t really speak to the average Zimbabwean’s needs.

IPEC says the industry needs to offer more relevant, flexible products. No arguments there.

Employers deduct contributions and don’t remit them

This one is just wild. Some employers are deducting pension contributions from employees’ salaries, and then not sending the money to the pension funds.

This has become such a big issue that IPEC now says it will begin garnishing defaulting employers, i.e. going after their bank accounts directly to recover what’s owed.

We have truly become a nation of scam artists. It’s one thing to have a struggling economy, it’s another to have employers actively ruining their workers’ future.

Yet, you would be surprised at the kind of rage that employer will have at coruption at the government level. As if his own corruption should be excused because he only hurts families in the tens or hundreds as opposed to millions.

So, what now?

Here’s the picture I got of what the insurance and pensions sector looks like today:

A pension system that’s technically doing what it should, but still failing (or frankly, defrauding) pensioners.

A process to compensate people for pre-2009 losses that’s slow and underfunded.

An insurance sector that’s profitable but not trusted at all.

And reforms that are supposedly moving but not fast enough. Maybe I’m cynical, but it sounds a lot like lip service at this point.

If benefits are only ever going to be as good as the economy allows and the economy isn’t growing, then maybe we need to stop pretending the current system is enough.

IPEC say they are trying, but the task ahead is huge. Until then, pensioners will keep getting too little, too late, and that’s not just unfortunate, it’s unacceptable.