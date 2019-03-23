Cyclone Idai: Here’s A Website Launched By Red Cross To Help Families Find Missing Relatives

With hundreds of people reportedly missing as a result of the Cyclone Idai disaster, many people are desperately looking for their loved ones. In these times you wouldn’t know where to even start to look for a missing person.

But thankfully, The International Committee of the Red Cross has a website called, Family Links you can use to look for missing people. People from Zimbabwe, Mozambique, and Malawi can use the site to look for their loved ones.

How does the Family Links site work?

Family Links allows you to register a missing person and also allows you to register a certain person (or yourself) as “alive” when someone is found. The site gives you a list of both missing people and people who have been found. You don’t even need to sign-up to go through the list of the missing people or “found people”. However, to register a person as missing or found you have to register through a very simple and quick process.

Furthermore, if you are lazy to go through the whole list to check if a certain person was already included on the list, you can just do a ‘search query’ on the site by just inputting the name of the person and hitting “Search”.

How to access the Family Links website?

Click the following link to get started: familylinks.icrc.org

