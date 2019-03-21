advertisement

5 thoughts on “Diaspora Folks, Steward Bank’s Sosholoza Works For You Too

  1. Unfortunately fair rate is sitting at 2.9 where’s the black market is 3.7…. Considerable difference… Losing 80 bond on every 100usd transferred excluding charges…. Buy if the two match then it’s fair…. For now cash is king

    Can you post the charges please

    Reply

  3. Transfered $5 to my barclays account two weeks ago and it never reached its destination up to now. Who can I contact because it was from ecocash to barclays

    Reply

  5. You strive to be innovative, but you should assess the security implications involved. A precursory, but incomplete test, indicates that account holders might not be verified.

    Reply

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: