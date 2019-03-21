advertisement

Home » Finance » [Download] RBZ's Exchange Control Directive To Authorised Dealers

[Download] RBZ’s Exchange Control Directive To Authorised Dealers

Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe, RBZ
Posted by Staff Writer

This document provides authorised dealers with an administrative framework by which to operate and implement measures found in the Monetary Policy Statement announced in February.

The contents of the document include information on:

  • Establishment of an Interbank Foreign Exchange Market
  • Export Receipts Retention Thresholds
  • Export Receipts Retention Periods
  • Administration of Foreign Currency Accounts
  • Discontinuation of Export & Diaspora Incentive Schemes
  • Registration of foreign liabilities and legacy debts
  • Registration of Bureaux de Change
  • Administration of foreign payments for imports
  • Submission of Exchange Control Returns

You can download the Exchange Control Directive To Authorised Dealers [PDF] here.

