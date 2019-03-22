advertisement

Econet Using Drones To Assist In Cyclone Idai Rescue Operations

Posted by Farai Mudzingwa

Cyclone Idai relief efforts are ongoing but that’s not to say everyone who was affected by the disaster has been found and is safe. Econet Wireless Executive Fayaz King tweeted that some fellas from Cumii will be helping out the search party by deploying drones. In the event that these drones identify stranded victims, helicopters will then follow and perform the rescue.

