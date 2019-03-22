Econet Using Drones To Assist In Cyclone Idai Rescue Operations

Cyclone Idai relief efforts are ongoing but that’s not to say everyone who was affected by the disaster has been found and is safe. Econet Wireless Executive Fayaz King tweeted that some fellas from Cumii will be helping out the search party by deploying drones. In the event that these drones identify stranded victims, helicopters will then follow and perform the rescue.

Our #drone pilots from #Cumii Charles & Michael are now on the ground & have started search & rescue efforts to locate people in remote areas. Once identified we can then send helicopters in 🚁

Using the power of #technology to help where we can! #TeamEconet #CycloneIdai pic.twitter.com/kErUPy2yJa

advertisement

— Fayaz King (@fayaz_king) March 22, 2019