advertisement

Home » Telecommunications » Government Selling NetOne and TelOne As A Bundle

Government Selling NetOne and TelOne As A Bundle

advertisement
Kopje Plaza Harare, Zimbabwean telecoms, Zimbabwean parastatals, MNOs, African telecoms,
Posted by Staff Writer

The Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Mthuli Ncube has proposed to cabinet and got approval to sell off TelOne and NetOne as a bundle. TelOne is Zimbabwe’s only fixed telephony service providers and it’s wholly owned by the government. NetOne is Zimbabwe’s second largest mobile network operator by number of subscribers, again it is wholly owned by the government.

advertisement
Use EcoCash to buy NetOne & Telecel airtime online. Tap here

advertisement

Bundle, then unbundle, then bundle…

Both TelOne and NetOne came out of unbundling of what used to be called the Postal and Telecommunications Corporation (PTC). Now Mthuli Ncube is describing the two businesses as being ‘joined by the hip.’ It’s not very clear what he means by that.

The two telcos are overly burdened by debt and a good portion of it is from their PTC days. It’s this debt that has been hindering operations and also affecting them in their quest to secure investment.

advertisement

It will be interesting to see if investors will bite when both companies are offered on the same platter.

Tweet
Pin
Share26
+1
26 Shares

WhatsApp Discussions

Click to join a Techzim WhatsApp group:
https://chat.whatsapp.com/GOjuy1ENFXXK92FmIDeWuq

If you find the group full, please notify us on +263 715 071 199 and we'll update the link.

3 thoughts on “Government Selling NetOne and TelOne As A Bundle

  1. But why selling I wonder. Econet is making millions, why not just put a capable non partisan leader there. or someone what’s to buy it for themselves.

    Reply

  3. Probably to the Chinese. We are giving away our country. As we get more and more connected, control of the infrastructure is important and we sell it to private entities. Cry my beloved Zimbabwe.

    Reply

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: