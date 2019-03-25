POTRAZ Boss Trial Postponed Again For The 4th Time

The trial of POTRAZ boss, Gift Machengete, which was supposed to commence today, has been postponed again after the prosecutor failed to attend the court session as he is sick. This is the 4th time the POTRAZ General Director’s trial was postponed.

However, Dr. Machengete was given his passport back to travel to Tanzania for a regional workshop although he’s already late for the inaugural reception ceremony. Some weeks ago he failed to give his inaugural speech at the ITU meeting that was held in Vic falls due to court proceeding that also took place on the very day.

Dr. Machengete was initially charged for criminal abuse of office, but those charges were later dropped and now he’s being charged for just contravening the Procurement Act. So today he was supposed to stand in the dock for those new charges but the prosecutor was a bit under the weather hence the trial was postponed to the 5th of April 2019.

