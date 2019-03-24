WhatsApp Working On Two New Features

WhatsApp has been constantly tweaking how forwarding messages on their platform works.

In a bid to fight fake news, the messaging service limited the number of messages you could forward. This was meant to contain the number of people you could misinform but it wasn’t necessarily the most thoughtful implementation of the feature.

WhatsApp is now bringing two more features that affect how users interact with forwarded messages. The first feature will allow you to check on how many times a message you’ve sent has been forwarded.

The other feature which is supposed to be complementary to the “forwarding info” feature is a “frequently forwarded” tag which will appear on top of a message that has been forwarded more than four times.

