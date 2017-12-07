Homepage » Business » Zimbabwe 2018 National Budget Statement (PDF Download)

Zimbabwe 2018 National Budget Statement (PDF Download)

2018 Budget Statement Final

The 2018 National Budget Statement presented before Parliament today by the Finance and Economy Planning Minister Patrick Chinamasa. Here’s a PDF download below.

2018 National  Budget Statement

6 Comments

  1. Anonymous says:
    December 7, 2017 at 4:35 PM

    if its implemented it will spell the awakening of zimbabwe the giant

  2. taruvinga says:
    December 7, 2017 at 4:42 PM

    Yes yes

  3. Richard Masango says:
    December 7, 2017 at 5:01 PM

    If corruption is not stamped out they are bound to fail

  4. Thokozani says:
    December 7, 2017 at 7:50 PM

    Splendid m loving it

  5. tichauraiwa says:
    December 8, 2017 at 12:32 AM

    Should they closely supervise the daily proceedings in government institutions,monitoring the movement of money,its a yes.otherwise the effort will go to waste

  6. First Mukwasha says:
    December 8, 2017 at 9:06 AM

    Is this the same guy who use to present F***ed up budgets before??!! Hayas zvakaoma sure, zvinobva zvabuda kuti atoripiwa na Ntombizodwa budget…kkkkk

