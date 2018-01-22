Broadcasting Authority Of Zimbabwe Inviting Applications For Licenses For Some Stuff We Didn’t Know Needed Licensing

The Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe (BAZ) has published an invitation for those interested in being licensed for what they called ‘classes that do not require allocation or use of frequencies.’ They went on to define these classes as:
- Video on Demand Services (VOD)
- Webcasting services
- Content Distribution Services
In fact, here’s the advert quoted below as it appeared in the newspaper:
BROADCASTING AUTHORITY OF ZIMBABWE
NOTICE TO THE PUBLIC
The Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe wishes to advise interested persons who intend to provide classes of broadcasting services that do not require allocation or use of frequencies, such as those listed below, to submit their applications at any time for consideration by the Authority:
1. Video On Demand Service
11. Web casting Service
111. Content Distribution Service
Applicants are advised to acquaint themselves with the qualification criteria stipulated in the Broadcasting Services Act [Chapter 12:06]. The application forms can be collected from the Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe at 27 Boscobel West Drive, Highlands, Harare or can be downloaded from the Authority’s website at www.baz.co.zw
For more information contact us on: (04) 443 465-67.
“Celebration and expression of our cultural identity through Broadcasting”
Questions for BAZ
These classes are too generic to be meaningful. What do they mean license for a VOD service? Is Netflix breaking the law just by being available in Zimbabwe or did they license Netflix? How about YouTube? Did they license Google to make YouTube available in Zimbabwe? Does that mean you and I need to be licensed by BAZ to have YouTube channels?
Webcasting services is no better or even worse. We looked for a definition of that service from their website and of course we didn’t find nothing. No definition for webcasting services, for video on demand services and non for content distribution services. If webcasting means what it usually means then it means you need the blessing of BAZ to take out your phone and livestream on Facebook or YouTube or whatever.
Could it be more ambiguous? Yes, it could. The invitation from BAZ also mentions content distribution services. Now, everyone on WhatsApp may need a license of their own especially those that forward a lot. Unless content distribution does not mean content distribution.
These questions are important for all of us so we know if we are on the right side of the law or we need to form a queue at BAZ to get licensed. We are reaching out to BAZ to get definitions of these terms that they just placed in a newspaper.
When Laws Get Overtaken By Technology
Technology is disrupting everything including the legal frameworks that existed and were relevant only a few years ago. The internet has just broken down silos and walls built around industries and it is difficult for governments to regulate business and other areas. Not that governments won’t try…
How does BAZ plan on regulating the services they listed above and make sure everyone is licensed? Will individuals go to BAZ seeking such licensing knowing fully well that BAZ may turn them down or take their time or license them with some ridiculous restrictions? By that time it will be too late to go back becaise such an individual would have placed themselves under the radar of BAZ.
Can BAZ Legally Place The Ad They Placed?
BAZ does not yet have a board therefore it is not clear by whose authority the invitation for license applications was issued. As it is, they have their hands full with the whole Kwese/Dr Dish saga. As the professor would say, handei tione….
The Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe (BAZ) is the regulatory authority for broadcasting in Zimbabwe. BAZ was established through an Act of Parliament in 2001 providing for the functions, powers and duties of the authority. BAZ falls under the Minister of Media, Information and Publicity. BAZ... Read More About Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe
BOSTV Blue Ocean Satellite Television is a free to air satellite TV channel which is 100% Zimbabwean owned.The channel brought back some of the popular South African soapies like Generations, Muvhango, Rhythm City as well as other entertainment, that were lost when South African brodcaster... Read More About Dr Dish
Kwese TV is a Zimbabwean satellite and broadcasting network owned by Econet Wireless Zimbabwe, under Econet Media. On 23 August 2017, Econet Media announced that Kwese TV was now available in Zimbabwe and that decoders were available at Econet Shops. However, that very same day... Read More About Kwese
11 Comments
“we didn’t find nothing” or “we didn’t find Anything”? If you “we didn’t find nothing” then you found something……..
You didn’t say nothing sensible. Now did you say anything sensible?
Hahaha, I know. There’s more drama when you use these American double negatives
These guys are so desperate to such an extent they fail to license things which they are sure are under their jurisdiction now they want to license things they don’t know at all.They want to turn away our attention from their failures in Digitalisation
Now thats an outdated Law Enforcer, Facebook was 2004, Netflix not available in Zimbabwe 2001, Internet was available in Zimbabwe (Streamable) in about 2005, YouTube 2006…….so it needs to specify and do some good laws…….people even sale pirated discs in a shop…….Zimbabwe is messed up!!!
ONE – Saka not only is Youtube illegal but will never be legal according to BAZ regulations because they are not Zimbabwean? – Section 8 Persons disqualified to be licensed
(1) Subject to subsection (3), a broadcasting licence shall be issued only to individuals who are citizens of Zimbabwe or to a body corporate in which a controlling interest is held, whether through any individual, company or association or otherwise, by one or more individuals who are citizens of Zimbabwe.
(2) For the purposes of subsection (1) “controlling interest” means-
(a) in relation to the corporate structure of the body corporate—
(i) all of the securities in the body corporate; or
(ii) securities representing all of the share capital of the body corporate; or
(iii) securities equivalent in value to one hundred per centum of the share capital of the body corporate; or
(iv) securities entitling the holders thereof to all the votes in the affairs of the body corporate.
(b) in relation to the governance of the body corporate, that the majority of persons who—
(i) determine the policy of the broadcasting service; or
(ii) manage the day-to-day operations of the broadcasting service; or are Zimbabwean citizens
TWO – What about user generated content? 2.1million Zimbabweans are creating content everyday. Does Facebook/Youtube get a licence on behalf of its users? Oh no they cant cos they are Zimbabweans.
THREE – Is this for content by Zimbabweans or Content in Zimbabwean servers or Content for Zimbabwe.
SOLUTIONS: If this madness continues just email someone outside the country your content so that they make it public for you.
It’s crazy, I Think that whole act should just be rewritten
So Olinda and Stunner will need $6000 licenses for them live stream their fights?
Hahaha
Jonso ngaadzoke.
kkkk how are they going to regulate it kk. this is a failed body wch shld b jus disbanded. they hav failed in everyway. we hav been waiting for this migration for yrs now. they wasted the time of independent producers promised them the heavens and earth bt nothing. shut the hole thing down its a useless body