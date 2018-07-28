Follow The 2018 Elections With Our Selection Of 12 Twitter Accounts For The Latest News

We have selected the top 12 Twitter accounts for following the latest Zimbabwe election news and, so you can keep up with all the surprises and polling throughout the campaign as they happen.
This is not meant to be a comprehensive list of the biggest or best-known accounts. But these are the Twitter accounts that we judge to be the most influential. Here is the list;
- ZLHR– ZLHR works to foster a culture of human rights and encourage the growth of human rights through observance of the rule of law in Zimbabwe.
- ERC-Established in January 2010, the Election Resource Centre (ERC) is a non-partisan, think tank and advocacy institution on elections and democracy.
- #Zimbabwe – politics, election news & campaign updates. Social News
- #ElectionsZW– Open Parliament Zimbabwe
- ZEC-Zimbabwe Electoral Commission – The Electoral Management Body of Zimbabwe. ZEC, Your Vote is Your Right!
- U.S. Embassy Harare– The U.S. Embassy in Zimbabwe promotes active engagement and partnership with Zimbabweans to build a better future..
- The Elders– Independent global leaders working together for peace and human rights. Founded by Nelson Mandela in 2007.
- African Union– For an integrated, prosperous and peaceful Africa. Official page of the AU.
- UKinZimbabwe– Official twitter account of the British Embassy in Harare
- EU in Zimbabwe– Delegation of the European Union to Zimbabwe.
- ZESN– A network of 36 organizations formed to coordinate activities pertaining to elections in Zimbabwe.
- Povo Zim– #Zimbabwe politics, election news & campaign updates. Social News on #ZimElections #ZimPolitics #ZimVotes #ZimDecides #ElectionsZW
The bonus one is of course our associated publications: Pindula for profiles on the political process and the players and other such relevant info and Pindula News for simple news on the go and in bite sized summary. Pindula’s Twitter handle is @WeArePindula and #Pindula. You can use the #Pindula to ping the team on anything happening in your area too.
Did we miss out a brilliant Twitter account that should be on this list? Make your case in the comments below.
Also Read: Social Media Considered The Most Reliable Source Of Political News In Zimbabwe
The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) is an independent body which controls and or manages all election processes at all levels in Zimbabwe. Despite being registered as a non-partisan body, ZEC has been criticised for aligning itself with the Zimbabwe African National Union Patriotic Front (ZANU... Read More About Zimbabwe Electoral Commission
Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) is a not for profit human rights organization whose core objective is to foster a culture of human rights in Zimbabwe as well as encourage the growth and strengthening of human rights at all levels of Zimbabwean society through... Read More About ZLHR
People's Own Voice is a coalition of independent council candidates for 2018 elections. Read More About POVO
One thought on “Follow The 2018 Elections With Our Selection Of 12 Twitter Accounts For The Latest News”
Pluck out ZEC. Vanotinyangadza. Kkk