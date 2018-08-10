advertisement

EcoCash Says Its Service Is Currently Facing Challenges

EcoCash Says Its Service Is Currently Facing Challenges

EcoCash Billboard
Posted by Alvine Chaparadza

EcoCash has confirmed that its service is currently not running at full throttle. This the second time EcoCash has been down in less than two months. The last time EcoCash experienced this, commerce virtually came to a standstill countrywide.

EcoCash

EcoCash is a mobile money transfer facility which is run by Econet Wireless Zimbabwe. The facility has grown in leaps and bounds since its inception and is arguably the largest mobile money transfer agent considering the huge sums of transactions that the platform is said... Read More About EcoCash

