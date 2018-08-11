Here Is How To Open A Diaspora Account On Steward Bank’s New Diaspora Platform, ‘Square World’

Yesterday, Steward Bank introduced a “mobile banking solution designed for Zimbabweans in the diaspora” called Square World. Through Square World, the diaspora is able to access a host of banking services (they previously didn’t have access to) by opening a Diaspora Account. Now the question is, how to open the Diaspora Account?

First off, download the app on Google Playstore or Apple Appstore

Enter your:

Account number

Email address (the one you listed when you opened your account)

Mobile Number (the one you listed when you opened your account)

You will receive two tokens; one on email and the other via SMS. Enter these and set your password

Registration completed

N.B this is only registration to use the Square World platform.

After registration then you be apple to apply for a diaspora account. Here is how to actually open the Diaspora Account.

Select “Apply for Diaspora Account”

Complete all the fields

Accept the Terms and Conditions

Upload a copy of your valid Zimbabwean ID, Passport (Personal details page) or Drivers Licence

Enter your signature

Submit your application

After that you are good to go, you can start to make remittances, pay bills (back in Zimbabwe) etc.