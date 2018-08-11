Here Is How To Open A Diaspora Account On Steward Bank’s New Diaspora Platform, ‘Square World’

Yesterday, Steward Bank introduced a “mobile banking solution designed for Zimbabweans in the diaspora” called Square World. Through Square World, the diaspora is able to access a host of banking services (they previously didn’t have access to) by opening a Diaspora Account. Now the question is, how to open the Diaspora Account?
First off, download the app on Google Playstore or Apple Appstore
Enter your:
- Account number
- Email address (the one you listed when you opened your account)
- Mobile Number (the one you listed when you opened your account)
- You will receive two tokens; one on email and the other via SMS. Enter these and set your password
- Registration completed
N.B this is only registration to use the Square World platform.
After registration then you be apple to apply for a diaspora account. Here is how to actually open the Diaspora Account.
Select “Apply for Diaspora Account”
- Complete all the fields
- Accept the Terms and Conditions
- Upload a copy of your valid Zimbabwean ID, Passport (Personal details page) or Drivers Licence
- Enter your signature
- Submit your application
After that you are good to go, you can start to make remittances, pay bills (back in Zimbabwe) etc.
