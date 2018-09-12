EcoCash has sent a stern warning to its agents who are charging extra fees (selling cash) to customers to ‘Cash out’. Any agent caught doing this, will be penalized- not sure what the penalty will be.
With at least 8 million, more than 50 000 agents and merchants, EcoCash has is many people’s preferred option to make payment and send and receive money. EcoCash has been able to source and distribute millions of dollars in cash but now its agents are selling the cash. The selling of cash is being driven by the ongoing chronic cash shortages the country is grappling with.
While that’s as far as EcoCash can go in trying to deter such activities by its agents, the police should also chip in and prosecute the agents. Just walking in the Central Business District I’m sure they can see many EcoCash agents who are selling cash.
3 thoughts on “EcoCash Sends A Warning To Its Agents Charging Extra Fees For ‘Cash Outs’”
They are good at threatening. Everyone knows they charge premiums. There is one at Corner Leopold Takawira/ Jason Moyo. He overcharges, I was a victim when I was paying someone for work done. The person wanted cash claiming, where he buys raw materials, they want cash.
I don’t have enough kombi money to get to work, there is no money at the bank and those people let me cash out. If you remove them how will I get to work?
Threats threats and more threats that’s all you are good.We need you to act swiftly and brutally because we are being swindled of our hard earned money.