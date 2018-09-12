EcoCash Sends A Warning To Its Agents Charging Extra Fees For ‘Cash Outs’

EcoCash has sent a stern warning to its agents who are charging extra fees (selling cash) to customers to ‘Cash out’. Any agent caught doing this, will be penalized- not sure what the penalty will be.

With at least 8 million, more than 50 000 agents and merchants, EcoCash has is many people’s preferred option to make payment and send and receive money. EcoCash has been able to source and distribute millions of dollars in cash but now its agents are selling the cash. The selling of cash is being driven by the ongoing chronic cash shortages the country is grappling with.

While that’s as far as EcoCash can go in trying to deter such activities by its agents, the police should also chip in and prosecute the agents. Just walking in the Central Business District I’m sure they can see many EcoCash agents who are selling cash.