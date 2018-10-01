advertisement

Home » Economy » Download: Monetary Policy Statement Delivered By Dr John Mangudya 1st October 2018

Download: Monetary Policy Statement Delivered By Dr John Mangudya 1st October 2018

advertisement
RBZ Governor, Dr John Mangudya
Posted by Staff Writer

Here is the monetary policy statement delivered by the RBZ Governor today.

advertisement

You may also be interested to buy the Techzim report on the state of the payments ecosystem in Zimbabwe. You can buy the report via EcoCash below:

 

advertisement

The selected report is not availabe right now. Please try again later!

John Mangudya

John Panonetsa Mangudya is an economist and the current Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe governor. Mangudya, who sits on many local and international boards .He was made RBZ governor after the expiry of Gideon Gono's term in 2014. He had been CBZ Holdings Ltd Chief Executive... Read More About John Mangudya

WhatsApp
Share
Tweet
Share

One thought on “Download: Monetary Policy Statement Delivered By Dr John Mangudya 1st October 2018

  1. thieving zanus, 2nd time in10 years, took them just 5 years from end of gnu in 2013 to stuff things up again and put us back to 2008 !

    Reply

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: