This Pocket-Sized Surge Protector Is Perfect For People Who Travel A Lot

Few things are more annoying than when you arrive at your office, at home, in a meeting, or somewhere else and find it difficult to reach for a nearby available power outlet to charge your laptop or cell phone.

So I was intrigued when I found out about a surge protector called, PowerCube.Traditional surge protectors are big and bulky, though you should still run all of your electronics through one. The PowerCube deviates from that trend by being portable, meaning that’s its a great travel accessory. It only has four outlets (far less than a full-sized surge protector) but the PowerCube’s small size is one of its biggest assets. You can easily fit it into a travel bag of any size.

Considering getting the PowerCube

The one thing to consider before making this your primary surge protector is its “joule energy rating.” That rating determines how big of a power spike the surge protector can handle while still keeping your electronics safe. The PowerCube’s joule energy rating is 175, which is better than plugging your electronics directly into an outlet, but far worse than the typical surge protector I recommend.

Again, when used with less powerful electronics, the PowerCube is a good option. But if you’re looking to protect your computer or other high-powered appliances, you might want to opt for a heavier-duty model.

