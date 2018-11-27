Check Out What You Are Charged For Using NMB Bank’s ‘KaGwenya’ POS Device And What It Takes To Get One

Yesterday we broke the news about NMB Bank’s portable Point Of Sale device, called KaGwenya but we didn’t let you know about what it takes to get it. In addition to that, you would also want to know the charges for using KaGwenya. Here are requirements and charges for using KaGwenya;

SOLETRADER SME CURRENT ACCOUNT Copy of ID 2 Passport size photos Proof of Residence ( ZESA/ Council Bill/ Telone Bill) Bill should be not more than 6months old. If the utility bill is not in the applicant’s name, the client must also attach an Affidavit

commissioned by Police or Commissioner of Oaths If the area is still new and bills are not yet in place, an applicant must attach a recent

Letter from Cooperative or Land developer with the developer’s stamp

If the bill is in parent’s name, attach a copy of birth certificate A valid Business license in the applicant’s name OR Proof of Trading like two (2 )receipts from

Stock Suppliers (i)Licences can be Council licenses/ Vendors licenses / Cross boarders licenses, Trade

bodies licenses. (ii) If an applicant does not have a valid business license, he must attach proof of trade like 2 receipts/invoices from suppliers REGISTERED COMPANIES (PRIVATE LIMITED OR/ PRIVATE BUSINESS CORPORATION (PBC) Memorandum and Articles of Association Certificate of Incorporation CR14 Tax Clearance Bank statements from current bankers (this can be waived) IDs of directors Directors’ and Signatories Proof of Residence ( E.G Utility bill from ZESA / City council/Telone

not more than 6months old) 2 Passport size photos for each director and signatory Initial deposit $100. To be deposited when the account is opened APPLICABLE BANK CHARGES

Monthly service fees $10.00

Deposits/ Credits-No charge

Cash Withdrawal Fees-1.25% of the Encashed amount. No minimum

Visa Debit card Fee-$10

Minimum Balance-$25