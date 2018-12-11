Podcast On Steward Bank *236# And Kashagi Nano Loans

They say we don’t need banks anymore, well physical banks that is but we still do need banking. Well, the recently announced Steward Bank banking in 60 seconds via *236# USSD code allows you to open a bank account right from your mobile phone whether it’s smart or not.
If that wasn’t enough convenience for you, you can now get nano loans straight from your phone too through Steward Bank or EcoCash. This last product is called Kashagi and in this podcast, we take a look at what these 2 products might mean for you and how they really work.
