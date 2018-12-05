Stuck Somewhere And In Need Of Fuel? This Start-up Can Deliver Fuel To You

Do you remember Fresh In A Box? That startup which is making on-demand home deliveries of vegetables? Those guys are not only delivering vegetables but also fuel. So perhaps they should now be called Fresh In A Jerrycan.

The chronic shortages of fuel that have lately rocked the country has prompted Fresh In A Box to broaden its on-demand delivery offerings. Call them anywhere in Harare when you are in need of fuel, they will deliver it. According to a guy I spoke to at Fresh in A Box, they are getting constant supplies of fuel so you can bank on them when you are stranded.

How much and how many liters can you buy?

Apparently, you can buy as many liters of diesel or petrol as they can deliver. But the lowest amount you can buy is 20 liters. And for those 20 liters, you pay $30.

Is it $30 US Dollars or bond?

You pay using a MasterCard or Visa card. Or you can use Paypal. Which, in other words, means that you are paying in forex since you have to prefund the card with USD.

So does Fresh In A Box own a fuel station?

No, they don’t. They said their business is just to deliver fuel when its required otherwise they don’t own a fuel station. And they deliver the fuel using jerry cans, not a tanker. I’m not really sure how cool the government is with this kind of business process because it may be construed as creating a black market since the fuel is being sold using forex and not in bond notes.

How can you order fuel with Fresh In A Box?

You just need to visit the website by following this link. After getting into the website you will see the following homepage;

You then have to click the “Buy Now” icon. After clicking that icon the following page will open so that you fill in your details;

After filling in the form, you then have to wait for minutes or hours for Fresh In A Box to deliver your fuel.

How can you contact Fresh In A Box?

WhatsApp 0774 162 442

