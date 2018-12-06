advertisement

[Video] Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube Speaks About Zim Economy With CNN’s Richard Quest

Posted by Farai Mudzingwa

The Finance Minister, Mthuli Ncube had a chat with Richard Quest from CNN and in this short interview Hon Mthuli addresses the following;

  • The Twin deficit challenge facing Zimbabwe
  • Budget cuts to deal with the local deficit
  • Why the government introduced the 2% tax
  • Restructuring our debts
  • Improving ease of doing business

Also, Download: Zimbabwe 2019 National Budget As Presented By Mthuli Ncube

Mthuli Ncube

Professor Mthuli Ncube is the Minister of Finance and Economic Development.He was the Chief Economist and Vice President of the African Development Bank ,financial, economics, investment, and public policy expert, entrepreneur and academic. Professor Ncube divides his time between the private sector in Switzerland and... Read More About Mthuli Ncube

Leave a Comment

