It’s been widely reported that Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube and Mangudya the Governor of the Reserve Bank are not seeing eye to eye. Apparently, this standoff is the reason why the monetary policy is yet to be announced.
The RBZ has now come out and rubbished these claims and they have said that the claims are false:
There was no angry exchange of words between the Minister of Finance and Economic Development Hon Professor Mthuli Ncube and RBZ Governor John Mangudya as alleged by the Zimbabwe Independent on the 15th of February 2019.
This is fake news created out of a figment of imagination to create hatred and to confuse the market.
The Monetary Policy Statement will be presented when due.
RBZ went on to say that the story reported by the Zimbabwe Independent was created out of thin air.
John Panonetsa Mangudya is an economist and the current Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe governor. Mangudya, who sits on many local and international boards .He was made RBZ governor after the expiry of Gideon Gono's term in 2014. He had been CBZ Holdings Ltd Chief Executive... Read More About John Mangudya
Professor Mthuli Ncube is the Minister of Finance and Economic Development.He was the Chief Economist and Vice President of the African Development Bank ,financial, economics, investment, and public policy expert, entrepreneur and academic. Professor Ncube divides his time between the private sector in Switzerland and... Read More About Mthuli Ncube
One thought on “[Breaking] RBZ: Mangudya & Mthuli Did Not Fight”
I would venture as far as to say the Monetary Policy is already past due! Could we have a date perhaps if all is well?