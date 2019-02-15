[Breaking] RBZ: Mangudya & Mthuli Did Not Fight

It’s been widely reported that Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube and Mangudya the Governor of the Reserve Bank are not seeing eye to eye. Apparently, this standoff is the reason why the monetary policy is yet to be announced.

The RBZ has now come out and rubbished these claims and they have said that the claims are false:

There was no angry exchange of words between the Minister of Finance and Economic Development Hon Professor Mthuli Ncube and RBZ Governor John Mangudya as alleged by the Zimbabwe Independent on the 15th of February 2019. advertisement This is fake news created out of a figment of imagination to create hatred and to confuse the market. The Monetary Policy Statement will be presented when due.

RBZ went on to say that the story reported by the Zimbabwe Independent was created out of thin air.