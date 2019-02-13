advertisement

No Drones, Says Harare Mayor

Posted by Farai Mudzingwa

So the back and forth between government officials and Twitter accounts supposed to represent their thoughts seems to be going on.

Yesterday the Harare City Council tweeted saying they would begin using drones for surveillance of people doing illegal stuff in residential areas.

Mayor Hebert Gomba came out and disputed this claim:

Please note development control will be used to ensure compliance with the planning laws not a drone ,take my tweet as the official statement of council.

Truth is no drones will be used they don’t have a role here , we simply must used Dev Control,that is policy and direction

The correction of the City Council’s prior statement comes on the back of some serious backlash as some citizens voiced their privacy concerns.

