advertisement

Home » Transportation » How To Access Hwindi’s Designated Driver Service In The Hwindi App

How To Access Hwindi’s Designated Driver Service In The Hwindi App

advertisement
Posted by Farai Mudzingwa

So Hwindi has announced that they are launching a new chauffeur-like service. Designated Driver as they have coined it allows user to order a driver to take them to/from a destination and it sounds like a pretty great way to avoid drunk driving or make a stylish appearance with your own ‘driver’. The driver will be driving your car of course. If you use the Hwindi app pretty often you may be wondering where this option is since it’s already available in the application.

advertisement
Use EcoCash to buy NetOne & Telecel airtime online. Tap here

advertisement

All you need to do is follow these simple steps;

  1. Open Hwindi
  2. Chose the Deliver option
  3. Select the DD option
  4. Add the pickup point
  5. Add the drop-off point
Select the delivery option
Select DD
Enter the address where you designated driver will come and pick you up

Also read, Hwindi Introduces New Designated Driver Service

Hwindi

Hwindi is a Shona name used to refer to both Kombi (public transport) touts and conductors in Zimbabwe. Read More About Hwindi

advertisement

WhatsApp
Share
Tweet
Share

One thought on “How To Access Hwindi’s Designated Driver Service In The Hwindi App

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: