Nashua Zimbabwe Urges Students & Recent Graduates To Apply For 3D Specialist Position

The Zimbabwean job market resembles a desert most of the time but with some determination and luck some pretty cool things might come your way. We stumbled on this “3D Specialist” job ad on Nashua Zimbabwe’s Facebook page and felt it would be a disservice if we didn’t give our audience a heads-up.

The job description posted a day ago reads;

Uni Leavers/Students, this one is for you!!

Do you love design?

Are you creative, innovative?

Have you worked on 3D Printers? Have you used ‘Blender’ and other 3D Programmes before?

Have you got a mathematical and logical mind?

Then we’d like you to get in touch with us in regards to running 3D print projects.

Please inbox us a full CV, showing you have experience in design/print before Wednesday 13 Feb 2019.

Please note this is on a per project basis and not full time employment.