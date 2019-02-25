Picture: A First Look At The Official Realtime Interbank Exchange Rates

As the Interbank Foreign Currency Exchange Market opened today so did the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe started to show real-time prevailing exchange rates. The board shows exchange rates of 4 different currencies to RTGS Dollars- US Dollars/RTGS Dollars, Pounds/RTGS Dollars, Euros/RTGS Dollars, and Pula /RTGS Dollars. The picture below shows the prevailing exchange rates at the time of publishing this article.

advertisement

NB: There is a mistake with RBZ’s exchange rate board. Its supposed to be RTGS per US Dollars, RTGS per GBP, RTGS per Euro.

advertisement

Click this link to go to RBZ’s website to see realtime exchange rates. The exchange rate board is squeezed in-between a couple of tables so you have to carefully look for it.

RTGS Dollars Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Zimbabwe RTGS Dollars are a Zimbabwean currency introduced on 20 February 2019 by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe. At introduction, the currency consisted of existing RTGS balances in bank accounts, Bond Notes cash and Bond Coins. The introduction of the RTGS Dollars was announced by... Read More About RTGS Dollars The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) is the central bank of Zimbabwe. Its offices are located at number 80 Samora Machel Avenue in Harare. The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe operates under the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Act, Chapter 22: 15 of 1964. The Act provides... Read More About Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, Econet Airtime Recharge