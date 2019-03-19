Mozilla Now Has A Free Encryted File Sending Website

According to Mozilla, they’ve always been committed to people’s security and privacy. Heck, it’s actually part of their Manifesto and because that’s so important to them they recently launched Firefox Send. Send is a free encrypted file transfer service that allows users to safely and simply share files from any browser

When you send the file you can also set a download limit along with an expiry date for the download. As soon as the file you intend to send has uploaded, a link is generated that you can then send to whoever you intend to download the file.

Send uses end-to-end encryption to keep your data secure from the moment you share to the moment your file is opened. It also offers security controls that you can set. You can choose when your file link expires, the number of downloads, and whether to add an optional password for an extra layer of security.

Send also makes it simple to share large file sizes – perfect for sharing professional design files or collaborating on a presentation with co-workers. With Send you can share file sizes up to 1GB quickly. To send files up to 2.5GB, sign up for a free Firefox account.

Send makes it easy for your recipient, too. No hoops to jump through. They simply receive a link to click and download the file. They don’t need to have a Firefox account to access your file. Overall, this makes the sharing experience seamless for both parties, and as quick as sending an email.

