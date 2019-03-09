Press Release: World Mobility Show Post Event Brief

The 2 Day show that was held in Dubai hosted some of the biggest names in Smart Mobility solutions and Transportation.

07 March 2019, Dubai: World Mobility Show concluded the first edition of its global series in Dubai. The event focused on innovative technologies and services that are changing the landscape of Smart Mobility solutions and Transportation. The 2 Day event took place on the 6th and 7th of March 2019, at the Address Dubai Mall in Dubai city. The show also played host to some of the biggest names from the industry like the Ford Motor Company, Hyperloop, Careem and EasyMile.

As the UAE approaches its goal of complete vehicular autonomy and smart mobility applications in accordance to its ‘Vision 2021’, the World Mobility Show featured a series of government body executives and representatives at the summit. They spoke in detail about the future roadmap for wide-scale implementation of smart technologies that catered to diverse sectors like CleanTech, Green Energy, HEVs, Electric Vehicles, Carbon Footprint reduction, Ride Hailing Platforms and Autonomous driving solutions.

The Dubai Supreme Council of Energy (DSCE) and the publicly integrated ‘Dubai Carbon’ department were the key endorsers for the World Mobility Show in Dubai. Senior officials from these bodies, as well as from others, were in attendance at the event to deliver keynote addresses and tech-talks to the delegates.

His Excellency Mr Zulfiquar. Z. Ghadiyali, from The Royal Office of Sheikh Tahnoon Bin Saeed Bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, said during his keynote that “Technology has moved a lot over the last 2 decades. It became easier over time as people went from driving to nearby pumps to fill gas, and began integrating fuel cylinders into their vehicles for cost effectiveness. We are seeing a marriage of Visual Intelligence and Augmented Reality. And in the last two years alone, we have seen deliveries being carried out by drones successfully across the globe. And soon, Dubai will have this service. That is the progress we envision”.

Other important speakers and delegates in attendance at the event included Mr Faishal Ali Rashid (Director for the DSCE), Mr Musad Afzal (External Relations Officer for Dubai Carbon), H.E. Khalid Almansoori (CISO for the Department of Energy, Abu Dhabi) and Mr Alan Whaley (Chairman for AMENA Auto, UAE).

