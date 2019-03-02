Take A Picture Of A Spreadsheet & Have It Convert Into A Fully Editable Excel File!

Microsoft Excel has come out with what is arguably one of their coolest updates on the mobile app.

By allowing users to take pictures of Spreadsheets which become fully editable Excel files, this vital update will allow companies & government’s which were logging this data manually to transition without someone have to put in hours copying this information.

Microsoft explains the new feature as follows:

Add data to Excel directly from a photo- Using the Excel app, you can take a picture of a printed data tableon your Android device and automatically convert the picture into a fully editable table in Excel. This new image recognition functionality eliminates the need for you to manually enter hardcopy data.

Right now the feature is rolling out to Android devices but iOS will follow soon.

If the feature works as advertised, this will be hugely important and years of data can be entered much faster and more conveniently. For firms looking to migrate their database from hardcopy to digital this new Excel feature available on smartphones should be enough incentive.

