This Is What WhatsApp’s Dark Mode Will Actually Look Like

As far back as September last year we wrote about WhatsApp beginning work on a new feature; dark mode. Screenshots of that feature are now in the public after WA BetaInfo got their hands on them.

advertisement

So what will this long awaited dark mode look like? Well here are some pictures from WhatsApp’s most prolific leaker WA BetaInfo:









The dark mode looks quite cool but there is still no information on when this feature is actually coming to users. WA BetaInfo suggested this will take some time since the feature is still rough around the edges:

advertisement



As we wrote previously, the Dark Mode is not available yet and a release date is unknown: I suppose it will take time because the Dark Mode is not ready yet and it needs a lot of development. WABetaInfo

WhatsApp WhatsApp Messenger is a cross-platform mobile messaging app which allows mobile phone users to exchange messages without having to pay for Short Message Services costs. WhatsApp Messenger application is compatible with different mobile phone models such as iPhone, BlackBerry, Android, Windows Phone and Nokia. The... Read More About WhatsApp

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, Econet Airtime Recharge

Number to recharge: Airtime amount: Eco Cash number: {{error_message}} Please enable JavaScript so you can buy.

Pin +1 1 Shares