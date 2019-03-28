Making a mean comment online may seem harmless, but trolls have driven people to depression and even to commit suicide. More often than not, trolls target celebrities so as to gain the celebrity’s attention or other Twitter user’s attention.
Celebrities are always in the limelight, and it’s unfortunate that they have to endure badmouthing. But if they choose to put their private business on a social platform, then they need to be thick skinned because there are always going to be comments they won’t like
Jay Prayzah is the latest celebrity in Zimbabwe to be trolled on Twitter. The successful singer posted his latest video for the song Chikomo online and many Twimbos had no kind words for what he was wearing in the video- Twimbos made homophobic, sexist and cruel comments aimed at him. Here are just a few of the comments people made:
V for Vimbainashe
@DavidWamambo
·
Mar 24
Replying to
@TheUncleGora
Lace curtains and curtains from mother
vanosonaKuwadzana
Tinotenda Jenda
@tino4jenda
·
Mar 24
Replying to
@TheUncleGora
New Avenger zvee ndiye achazouraya Thanos
@terryndoro
·
Mar 24
Replying to
@TheUncleGora
Think it’s the wedding gown for varume vanotongwa nevakadzi
tnyagadza
@tnyagadza1
·
Mar 25
Replying to
@TheUncleGora
Ngatisasekerere
zvisinabasa…a dress is a dress.. hapana zvekutiart apa.
Data_FAE
@Datafae_263
·
Mar 24
Replying to
@jahprayzah
Ichirifashion here kana makupfeka magown engochani??
Liberty Tapfumaneyi
@LibertyTapfuma3
·
Mar 24
Replying to
@jahprayzah
Aka legaliser mbanje anehutsinye 😟
Zimbabwe
Baromita
@ZimBaromita
·
Mar 24
Replying to
@jahprayzah
Munhu
asona dhirezi iriMwari ave naye.
farai Jnr
kachidza
@fatsoe
·
Mar 24
Replying to
@jahprayzah
Resurrection starter pack 😂😂😂😂
If you want to see more comments click the following links:
https://twitter.com/jahprayzah
2 thoughts on “Twitter Users Are Trolling Jah Prayzah- You Have To Be Thick-skinned On Social Media If You Are A Celebrity”
And you nigga bragging (TechZim) havent figured out how to embed tweets, you are letting us down by having “Zim and Tech” in your name
Lol no we can embed tweets but it’s just that we don’t want to include too much unnecessary images in our articles because it consumes too much data for people. We only embed tweets, upload pictures or videos when it’s really necessary. In this case, it wasn’t necessary because what you need to see is the text and not the picture of Twitter users