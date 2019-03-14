advertisement

Watch: Trailer Of Zimbabwe’s Latest Movie, The Letter

Posted by Alvine Chaparadza

In January we wrote about a local movie, The Letter, that made the giant and unprecedented step of being exclusively distributed online. Well, I’m sure you would want to pay to watch it if you are somewhat certain if it’s worth your hard-earned money. So that’s why you should check out its trailer.

The Letter from Honayi Media on Vimeo.

