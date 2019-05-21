How To Turn On Dark Mode In Google Chrome For Android

A lot of users are obsessed with Dark Mode these days and they have good reason to be.

If you use an OLED display dark mode themes save on your battery life. If you’re not an OLED display user the dark modes still come in handy because they place less strain on your eyes if you’re interacting with your display at night.

If it’s your preference, you can actually turn on Dark Mode in Google Chrome for Android and start experiencing the internet more efficiently.

How do you go about this?

Well, it’s pretty straight forward.

Open Google Chrome

Go to chrome://flags

In the search box look for android web and enable the Android web contents dark mode toggle that appears

You’ll get a Relaunch Now prompt. DO NOT click it just yet. There’s still a setting to adjust.

prompt. click it just yet. There’s still a setting to adjust. In the search box, type Android Chrome and enable the Android chrome UI dark mode toggle that appears.

and enable the toggle that appears. Now you can click on the Relaunch Now prompt which will relaunch the chrome browser with the Dark UI now active.

prompt which will relaunch the chrome browser with the Dark UI now active. To complete the look and allow the dark mode setting to show in your settings you should Force Stop the application and then open it again (your pages won’t be lost – mine weren’t)







One thing to note, you have to be on v74 of Chrome for this to work. I’m not sure if it works on iOS? There’s no iPhone lying around to test with but if you’re an iOS you can try following the steps. Highly doubt they’ll cause your phone to explode.

